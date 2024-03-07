Regian Eersel's lightweight kickboxing world title defense vs Alexis Nicolas headlines ONE Fight Night 21

After conquering the lightweight Muay Thai ranks, two-sport king Regian Eersel returns to kickboxing to defend his 26 pounds of gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 21.

‘The Immortal’s lightweight kickboxing crown will be on the line against undefeated challenger Alexis Nicolas on April 5 inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eersel has been the gold standard in the world’s largest martial arts organization, where he remains unbeaten in 10 fights. The 31-year-old from Suriname is on a ridiculous 22-fight winning streak, including four successful defenses of his kickboxing world title.

After cleaning out his division, Eersel crossed over to ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ and continued taking out every threat in front of him. The Sityodtong Amsterdam affiliate has looked better than ever in his last two contests, knocking out feared strikers Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov.

Then again, Alexis Nicolas possesses an impressive resume as well, never tasting defeat in his first 23 career bouts.

The deadly French striker dispatched Russia’s Magomed Magomedov at ONE Friday Fights 47 last January. ‘Barboza’s world-class striking was on full display, and we’ll soon see if he holds the solution to Eersel’s intricate puzzle.

ONE Fight Night 21 will feature two world title fights

A second world title will be up for grabs in ONE’s fourth Amazon card of 2024.

The co-main event will feature a highly awaited grappling war between BJJ savants Tye Ruotolo and Izaak Mitchell for the former’s ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship.

ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on April 5, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.