Regian Eersel reveals there are fighters ready to join ONE Championship from Suriname

ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel believes it is only a matter of time and more fighters from his home country of Suriname will join him in competing in ONE Championship.

Now based in Amsterdam, ‘The Immortal’ every now and then visits the country of his origin to catch up with the people there and share his passion for combat sports.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Regian Eersel was happy to share that from his training sessions in the South American country he found a couple of fighters who could potentially compete in ONE.

The 30-year-old Sityotong Amsterdam representative said:

“For now, I think only one or two fighters. But I hope in the future, we can bring more Surinamese fighters to ONE Championship.”

Check out the interview below:

‘The Immortal’ represents Suriname and the Netherlands this week as he headlines ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He will once again defend the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, this time against Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov.

Regian Eersel retained his world title belt back in March when he knocked out in the fourth round Thai Sinsamut Klinmee, the same opponent he defeated for the inaugural title last October.

Apart from retaining the lightweight Muay Thai world title, a victory at ONE Fight Night 11 will also allow Eersel to remain a two-sport ONE world champion, being the concurrent kickboxing king in the division.

Looking to spoil things for the Suriname-Dutch champion is Dmitry Menshikov, 25, who is making his ONE Championship debut after an impressive campaign in the European circuit.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live on US prime time and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

