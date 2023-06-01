Regian Eersel shows his love for the ONE Friday Fights series

Two-sport ONE world champion Regian Eersel is undoubtedly a busy man, but he would often find himself sitting down and taking in some martial arts viewing.

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said he regularly watches the ONE Friday Fights series when he finds some free time from his busy schedule.

In an interview with Sensai Sam, Eersel said he can’t watch all the fights in one sitting but he’ll often catch up whenever he gets the notification on his phone.

“Yes, yes yes, I’m not watching all the fights, but sometimes I get the reminder that they’re live and I’ll go and watch if I have time, of course. Then I put the television on and watch it.”

The ONE Friday Fights series started this January and has since become a weekly tradition at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Coincidentally, Eersel had his latest bout at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Eersel defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in a rematch against Sinsamut Klinmee this past March at the historic stadium. After a razor-thin decision win in their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 3, Eersel made sure that the rematch would have a decisive end.

Eersel and Sinsamut traded leather for much of the contest but ‘The Immortal’ had the deeper gas tank and Sinsamut in trouble by the fourth. Sensing the Thai star was on his last legs, Eersel launched a sickening left hook to the body that quickly finished Sinsamut.

The Surinamese superstar is set to return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when he defends his Muay Thai world title once more. Eersel will face Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on June 9. The entire card will broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Catch the full interview with Eersel below:

Poll : 0 votes