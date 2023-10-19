“Real legends” - Fans believe BJJ phenoms Tye and Kade Ruotolo will carry submission grappling’s future

Submission grappling is heading into a new era, and most fans believe the phenomenal Ruotolo Brothers have what it takes to help carry the sport into the future.

Tye and Kade Ruotolo are only 20 years old, but they are already among the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists on the planet.

Kade is an ADCC world champion and the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. Tye, meanwhile, is an IBJJF world champion and will head into his first world title fight in ONE Championship.

Tye will face Russian grappling machine Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of Tye and Abdulkadirov’s world title fight, ONE Championship posted a graphics card of the Ruotolo twins that juxtaposed their growth in the sport.

“And they're just getting started 😤 Don't miss Tye Ruotolo taking on Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo! 🔥 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans know the brothers are destined for greatness in submission grappling, and they couldn’t help but sing their praises to the young stars.

“#YoungestVeterans 🔥 🔥 🔥,” wrote @alamedajiujitsu.

“The future of jiu-jitsu is in some great hands,” commented @thecullenzdad.

“Real legends,” posted @rafaelaguedesjj.

“The best duo 🔥 🔥 🔥,” wrote @zgibbybjj.

Blake Bilder, who now fights in the UFC and is a former Cage Fury featherweight champion, also knows of the brothers’ reputation.

“⚔️ S A V A G E S ⚔️,” wrote Bilder on the comments section.

A win for Tye at ONE Fight Night 16 will not just earn him his first ONE world title, but it would also make him and his twin brother Kade the second pair of siblings to hold world championships in the promotion after Angela Lee and Christian Lee.

Angela, who’s now retired, is the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion while Christian is the reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion.

Tye’s world title match, as well as the rest of ONE Fight Night 16, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.