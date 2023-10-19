WATCH: Ruotolo brothers show each other no mercy on the mats

ONE Championship's phenomenal grappling twins, the Ruotolo brothers, are undoubtedly two of the most dangerous grapplers in the world. It's hard to name another pair of twins in any sport who have risen to the top so swiftly quite like the Ruotolo boys.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo grew up in the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and became its first-ever sibling child stars. Stepping on the mats at just three years old, the two prodigious siblings eventually broke through the scene as teenagers, medaling in major tournaments left and right.

Even when they were barely 20 years old, the Ruotolo brothers were manhandling seasoned black belts while they were just purple belts. Now that they have received black belts of their own, the superstar siblings are increasingly taking over the sport. One submission at a time.

In a recent video posted by JOCKO Fuel on YouTube, we saw the Ruotolo brothers intensely sparring outdoors.

"What does a day in the life look like for jiu-jitsu champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo?"

At the moment, one-half of the Ruotolo brothers, Tye Ruotolo, is scheduled to face ONE newcomer Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Abdulkadirov is a grizzled veteran who is an ADCC European Trials Champion and has participated in the prestigious ADCC World Championships. He will want to make a statement by beating the surging Tye Ruotolo, who is an ADCC Absolutes bronze medalist and the youngest IBJJF gold medalist ever.

If Tye wins on November 3, he'll be standing shoulder-to-shoulder as a world champion with his brother, Kade, who holds the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title. That will be a sight to see.

Catch the Ruotolo brothers go to war at ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.