“A slice of humble pie served cold” - Fans react to when Tye Ruotolo showed Garry Tonon who’s boss with signature D’Arce choke

One thing you don't ever want to do to Brazilian Jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo is disrespecting him before you hit the mats. Such was the lesson learned by Jiu-jitsu icon Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon back in May last year.

In a video package shared to ONE Championship's Instagram account, Tonon was seen ignoring Ruotolo's handshake during their weigh-in. Cut to the 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom submitting 'The Lion Killer' with his trademark D'Arce choke in under two minutes.

Here's the video:

"What goes around, comes around 😬 How will Tye Ruotolo fare against Magomed Abdulkadirov on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 💪 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"

Fans reacted to the revenge submission in the comments section:

@nicolascorradi saw the poetic justice delivered by Tye Ruotolo:

"A slice of humble pie served cold 🥧"

@thefloridaboy remarked that aside from being one of the few to submit Tonon in competition, Tye was also able to do it in just 90 seconds:

"in less than 90 seconds too hahaha amazing"

@countfilms saw the submission as one of the finest accomplishments any young grappler can have:

"Submitting Garry Tonon is a serious accomplishment. He’s one of the best grapplers in the world. Dudes got an overall complete game...parabéns👏"

@mike_elgato_garcia_ summed it up in one sentence:

"Destroying egos since day 1 🔥"

At the moment, Tye Ruotolo is scheduled to face promotional newcomer Magomed Abdulkadirov for the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Abdulkadirov is an ADCC European Trials Champion and has significant experience at the prestigious ADCC World Championships. He will want to make a statement by beating the young Ruotolo, who won the bronze in the Absolutes division in last year's ADCC.

ONE Fight Night 16, which goes down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.