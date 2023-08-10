Tye Ruotolo believes jiu-jitsu can only get more ‘extremely exciting’ in ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade have been two of the poster boys for ONE Championship’s continued progression into the submission grappling realm.

With Kade being one of two submission grappling world champions in the promotion currently, a league that Tye can join if he gains the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, they are not solely focused on accomplishing their dreams of making the sport a more likeable affair.

Alongside signing some of the best talent in the submission grappling world and having them feature on stacked cards alongside other elite martial artists, ONE Championship’s grappling ruleset has also allowed the twin brothers and the likes of Mikey Musumeci to shine and put on a good show.

With the intention of making the sport into a more fan-friendly viewing experience, ONE Championship rewards competitors for being more aggressive and looking for submission attempts if the match reaches the time limit. With entertainment guaranteed, athletes who decide to stall and play cautious are forced to switch their mindsets and search for a finish themselves.

The Ruotolo brothers have been the best example of their ruleset and how it should look, constantly pushing the action against their opponents and chaining together submission attempts to search for a finish.

After producing another submission win at ONE Fight Night 13, where he tapped Dagi Arslanaliev not once but twice, Tye Ruotolo spoke about why he believes submission grappling is only going to continue scaling to new heights on the global stage.

He told the South China Morning Post:

“But I think jiu-jitsu has the ability to be extremely exciting, it really does, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.