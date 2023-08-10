Tye Ruotolo says no bad blood after double tap against Dagi Arslanaliev: “It’s all love”

Tye Ruotolo and Dagi Arslanaliev still share a mutual respect for one another following a bizarre and confusing ending to their grappling match over the weekend.

After all, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy submitted the Turkish standout not just once, but twice in a single match at ONE Fight Night 13.

Fans and pundits believed the match was over once Ruotolo coiled his way to Arslanaliev’s leg and locked in a gnarly heel hook. Not wanting to risk unnecessary injury, the No.2 ranked MMA lightweight contender visibly slapped Ruotolo in the buttocks, signaling he was tapping out.

The Atos standout let go of the hold but was perplexed that the referee has yet to stop the contest.

Ruotolo’s killer instinct took over, as he pounced on Arslanaliev right away and took his back, submitting him a second time via rear naked choke.

In a wholesome Instagram exchange with Ruotolo, Arslanaliev admitted he tapped out the first time and was shocked that the referee missed his signal.

The youngest IBJJF black belt world champion later confirmed that everything is all good between him and the feared KO artist:

“You know after the match he looked at me and he goes ‘’I’m sorry brother’ *laughs*. It’s all good bro, no worries. It’s all love,” he said in his OFN13 post-event interview with the South China Morning Post.

With the win, Tye Ruotolo kept his pristine record under the ONE banner intact and took home another cool $50,000 bonus bounty from ONE head honcho Chatri Sityodtong.

Moreover, he even clinched himself a shot at the promotion’s inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling belt.

It’s not every day you get to finish your opponent twice in one bout, and Ruotolo certainly deserves the rewards he claimed at ONE Fight Night 13.

The entire event is available for replay free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Here’s Tye Ruotolo’s full interview with SCMP MMA: