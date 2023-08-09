Tye Ruotolo says he respects every opponent’s skills: “My game always stays the same”

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo has nothing but respect and admiration for every opponent he has ever faced throughout his career.

While the 20-year-old prodigy aims to best every foe in combat, he understands the special bond that takes place between two competitive warriors.

With that said, the insightful Ruotolo says he treats all of his combatants the same and gives them the courtesy they deserve once the match ends.

Tye Ruotolo, who was a late addition to the stacked ONE Fight 13 card last weekend, took on the second-ranked ONE lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev in a short-notice grappling affair.

The Atos standout did not mess around and made quick work of his Turkish foe, submitting him via rear naked choke in under three minutes.

Post-match, Ruotolo opened up about the revolving door of initial opponents, who all bowed out of this match.

Arslanaliev was the only one who bravely took on the challenge, something that Ruotolo is extremely grateful for.

The youngest IBJJF world champion told the Singapore-based promotion in his post-fight interview:

“It was not challenging for me because you know I already had another opponent, I’ve been preparing for this for a while and I had a couple of opponents pull out so there’s some new opponents.”

Moreover, Ruotolo says his game plan remains the same regardless of the person he’s sharing the Circle or ring with.

He wants to put on an action-packed fight that fans would enjoy and continue elevating the grappling arts with slick submission finishes. Ruotolo furthered:

“But you know my game always stays the same. My game plan so take down, pass, and submit.”

Relieve Tye Ruotolo’s amazing performance by rewatching ONE Fight Night 13. The entire card is available free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

Watch Tye Ruotolo's full OFN13 post-event interview here: