Tye Ruotolo says getting the 185-pound title shot was better than receiving $50k bonus money

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo received two surprises following his rear naked choke finish of Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13 last weekend.

After submitting the hard-hitting lightweight contender twice in one match, the 20-year-old deservingly took home another cool $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The huge grin on his face grew wider when Mitch Chilson gave him even greater news.

ONE Championship will now be introducing the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title (185 pounds), and Ruotolo already clinched his ticket.

Still visibly giddy with excitement following his explosive finish, Ruotolo spoke backstage with Nic Atkin of The South China Morning Post.

Needless to say, the Atos standout had a hard time choosing between his $50K bonus and world title shot, when asked which one was better:

“That’s a tough one. The money right now, you think about it, but realistically you know long term for sure it’s gonna be the belt you know. I wanna be the champ and I wanna defend it so yeah I’m excited."

Watch the full interview below:

Tye, along with his twin brother Kade, took the Singapore-based promotion by storm last year and has never looked back since.

The BJJ phenoms have vanquished every challenger standing in their way so far.

Tye, for one, has opted to grapple bigger guys in catchweight matches so he won’t have to challenge his sibling for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

Then again, both Tye and Kade have expressed willingness to take their garage battles to the global stage.

But since ONE is introducing a 185-pound submission grappling gold strap, looks like this twin-against-twin showdown will have to wait, at least for now.

Rewatch Tye Ruotolo’s latest masterful performance by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 13. The full card is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.