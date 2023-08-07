Tye Ruotolo gets inaugural 185-lb. submission grappling world title shot, calls out potential opponents

Like his world champion twin brother, American submission phenom Tye Ruotolo may soon get his hands on a championship belt of his own.

Following another impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok, it was announced that the Atos sensation earned a shot at the inaugural 185-lb. submission grappling world title.

Tye Ruotolo was thrilled upon hearing the development and did not waste time calling out potential opponents for the championship showdown.

The 20-year-old Califonian shared to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson during the ringside interview following his victory:

“I’m ready for anyone at 185. Anyone in the world. I had a couple people calling me out - Pedro Marinho, Isaac Mitchell - those are two tough guys at the top of the sport right now, and I wanna fight them both. Whoever wants it, 185, let’s go.”

Competing for the 185-lb. submission grappling world title provides an opportunity for Ruotolo to join his twin brother Kade, who is the lightweight grappling world champion, in ONE Championship’s roster of champions.

At ONE Fight Night 13, Tye Ruotolo displayed his world-class grappling skills once again, sending to submission Turkish opponent Dagi Arslanaliev early in their 10-minute joust.

28-year-old Arslanaliev put early pressure on the American fighter, making the first move to get the fight to the ground with a belly-to-belly throw. But Tye Ruotolo managed to counter with a leg sweep to foil the attempt.

Ninety seconds into the contest, action hit the ground, with the two fighters tightly jockeying for position to put one another into submission.

Tye Ruotolo eventually secured a tight-heel hook that seemingly sent Daga Arslanaliev tapping out. But the latter motioned it was not.

When the fight resumed, Ruotolo took the back of his opponent and employed a tight squeeze for the rear-naked choke. Moments later, Daga Arslanaliev tapped out for good.

The match officially ended at the 2:39 mark of the contest.

The victory earned Ruotolo another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong. It was also his fourth straight win since making his ONE debut in May last year.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.