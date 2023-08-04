Tye Ruotolo wants ‘exciting’ fight with brother Kade Ruotolo in ONE Championship: “We have wars at home”

Tye Ruotolo wants to compete in a submission grappling match against his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, under the ONE Championship banner.

Over the past year, the Ruotolo brothers have significantly contributed to the growth of ONE’s submission grappling divisions. The 20-year-olds hold a combined promotional record of 7-0, with Kade being a slightly bigger superstar due to his status as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Since the Ruotolo brothers joined ONE, fans have fantasized about the possibility of them competing against each other in the circle. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Tye voiced his interest in the must-see match by saying:

"Yeah, for sure [it'll be a sick fight]. It's not out a rivalry either, it's a win-win. Everything's going to the family, you know. So, Kade and I fight each other every day, it's nothing different. It's just a big stage, and we have wars at home. I'm sure it's going to be exciting."

See the interview below:

Before discussing a match against his brother, Tye Ruotolo is focused on his upcoming submission grappling opponent. On August 4, Ruotolo will compete at ONE Fight Night 13 against Dagi Arslanaliev, a highly touted lightweight MMA fighter.

With a win against Arslanaliev, Ruotolo would extend his promotional record to 4-0. Since making his ONE Championship debut in May 2022, the 20-year-old has secured wins against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Tye Ruotolo vs. Dagi Arslanaliev was a late addition to ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.