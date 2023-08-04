Tye Ruotolo eyeing brother Kade Ruotolo’s belt: “I'll probably want to take that belt from him”

ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo is willing to throw away the whole “brotherly love” thing out the window if a world title is involved.

Since making their ONE Championship debuts last year, fans have always wondered if the famed Ruotolo twins, Kade and Tye, are willing to throw down on the grandest stage.

The short answer is yes, as Tye once again confirmed his desire to challenge his twin brother for his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

During his ONE Fight Night 13 pre-event interview, the Atos standout made it clear that the Ruotolos do share a mutual desire to grapple one another when the time’s right:

“[Kade’s] got the belt over there and, you know, I was thinking maybe we can market our fight. And we can have a sick match, you know. But the thing is, he's running the division right now, I'm going to let him do his thing, and when the time's ready, I'll probably want to take that belt from him also."

Kade Ruotolo, who’s also undefeated in four matches in ONE, became the inaugural champion of the division last year and has already defended his throne on two occasions.

The youngest ADCC world champion is reportedly planning to make his MMA debut before the year ends.

On the other hand, Tye Ruotolo does have the upper hand against his sibling, holding a 3-0 advantage in their head-to-head matchups in the jiu-jitsu circuit.

Then, there’s also the countless scraps behind closed doors in their garage.

Before setting up a brother-on-brother grappling affair with Kade, Tye will first settle business against Dagi Arslanaliev in a 180-lb catchweight submission grappling match this Friday.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate from Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The entire event will air live on US Primetime on August 4, free of charge for existing North American Prime Video subscribers.

Watch Tye Ruotolo’s full SCMP MMA interview below: