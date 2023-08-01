LOOK: Ruotolo twins Tye and Kade partner with motivational speaker Jocko Willink

ONE Championship phenoms Tye and Kade Ruotolo are indeed the biggest superstars in the submission grappling scene today, so it’s not surprising to see them cash in on opportunities outside the circle.

The twins’ undeniable star power even caught the eye of a retired decorated Navy SEAL and now one of the most notable motivational speakers in the world, Jocko Willink.

In an Instagram video, Willink, who’s also an author and podcaster, announced his partnership with the Ruotolos to be the new ambassadors of his supplement company, Jockofuel.

“Kade and Tye is the next generation of Jiu-Jitsu, really,” Willink said in the promotional clip.

“I’ve known these guys since they were little kids on the circuit in Southern California at jiu-jitsu tournaments. These guys have been working hard their whole lives, so I’m stoked that we can support them, and be able to train with them, and give them what they need to keep going and keep raising the level of the game.”

Willink, who’s also a BJJ black belt himself under Dean Lister, was even seen rolling with the phenomenal siblings.

Here’s the video:

Kade and Tye Ruotolo are indeed the present and future of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling.

For starters, Kade is the youngest ADCC world champion in history and the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. The 20-year-old savant has already defended his world title twice, outclassing Tommy Langaker in his last outing.

As for Tye, he is the youngest IBJJF black belt world champion and is also undefeated in three matches in the Singapore-based organization.

Tye Ruotolo will look to make it four wins in a row when he battles Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this Friday.

The entire event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on August 4 free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.