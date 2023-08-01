Tye Ruotolo takes on lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev in massive submission grappling bout

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom Tye Ruotolo continues to carve his name in the submission grappling world, regardless of weight class.

The youngest-ever IBJJF world champion will face Dagi Arslanaliev in catchweight submission grappling bout at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Championship announced the development on Instagram:

“Tye Ruotolo is BACK 🔥 Can the American grappling phenom secure a finish against lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev THIS FRIDAY at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu @saygidgusen13"

Ruotolo, one-half of the famed Ruotolo twins together with brother Kade, is one of the best BJJ artists of this era and is often considered one of those figures who can bring BJJ to newer heights.

With 22 professional wins under his belt, Ruotolo is also a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship with dominant wins over American BJJ legend Garry Tonon, former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov, and reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

While his twin Kade rules as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Tye has taken it upon himself to wreak havoc across multiple weight classes as a de facto openweight menace in ONE Championship.

Arslanaliev, meanwhile, is one of the most terrifying fighters in ONE Championship and is currently the No.2-ranked lightweight contender in the promotion. The Turkish mauler has eight wins with an ungodly 100 percent finish rate comprising six knockouts and two submissions.

Although he’s more known as a fierce knockout artist, Arslanaliev has a deep BJJ background which he uses to grind his opponents down and bring the fight to the canvas.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.