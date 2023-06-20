Chatri Sityodtong sees no issues with Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s transition to MMA

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has two generational talents in the world of submission grappling on his hands, with phenom twins Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

The Thai-Japanese millionaire businessman placed greater emphasis on ONE Championship’s submission grappling divisions in early 2022, and the result has been absolutely incredible so far. Part of ONE’s success in this sport has to do with signing some very big stars, from the Ruotolo brothers, to Danielle Kelly, and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Amongst their most talented grapplers, only the Ruotolo twins have expressed a concrete willingness to transition to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-event interviews, Sityodtong commented on the Ruotolo brothers’ potential MMA debut, which apparently is coming very soon.

Sityodtong said:

“I think that what's very intriguing about ONE, is that you can be a multiple sport champion, so they can still do what their true love is, which is submission grappling. But they can [transition to MMA], if they're good enough, because they're such amazing athletes, and obviously they have the inherent skills.”

The Ruotolos have been working on their striking over the past year, and have even been seen working out with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in Thailand a couple of weeks ago.

Sityodtong added:

“I know, they've been training for several years now in striking. And the wrestling is on point already.”

Kade Ruotolo, in particular, expressed his intent to make his MMA debut before 2023 comes to a close.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda as this situation develops.

