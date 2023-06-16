Superbon says ‘very disciplined’ Nong-O Hama never skips training

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn certainly keeps good company. He’s good friends with a plethora of world champions in ONE Championship, including reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

However, it is the former bantamweight Muay Thai king, the legendary Nong-O Hama, who has left Superbon utterly impressed. The 32-year-old Thai says Nong-O is the hardest worker in the gym and serves as an inspiration for him.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superbon had this to say about Nong-O’s incredible work ethic. He said:

“Nong-O is very disciplined in training. Even though I practiced hard, sometimes, I skipped some sessions. But Nong-O never did that.”

Of course, Nong-O is widely regarded as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of his generation, right up there with the great Saenchai. Superbon says he would be fortunate to end his career anywhere near the same conversation.

Superbon’s latest performance has certainly strengthened that argument. The 32-year-old former champion put together another spectacular highlight-reel knockout in his last fight.

The no.1-ranked kickboxing contender took on no.5-ranked Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, June 10. Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch all the action with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Superbon Singha Mawynn powered through a tough first round to come roaring back in the second, unleashing a thunderous head kick counter to instantly turn the lights out on Ozcan. ‘Turbine’ was out before he hit the canvas.

Poll : 0 votes