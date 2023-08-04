“I want to redeem myself and put on a show” - Tye Ruotolo wants wall-to-wall action against Dagi Arslanaliev

Tye Ruotolo knew his last outing at ONE Championship didn’t end in the way he hoped; that’s why he’s looking to put on a grappling barnburner against the aggressive Dagi Arslanaliev.

The youngest IBJJF world champion takes on the no.2-ranked lightweight contender in a catchweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Heading into his fourth ONE Championship appearance, Ruotolo said he expects to trade with Arslanaliev every chance he gets.

Ruotolo is coming off a methodical unanimous decision win against ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder, but his victory at ONE Fight Night 10 didn’t sit well with him.

He said:

“Should be a crazy match. And I want to redeem myself and put on a show for all the fans that support me and watch, you know. I think fighting Dagi, wherever it is, D'arce, buggy choke, heel hook, I'm gonna get out there and sub him.”

Ruotolo is one of the most exciting submission grapplers in the world today, and his relentless style has made him a bit of a menace in the openweight circuits. Standing just a shade under six feet, Ruotolo is an intimidating presence, and he’s not shy in using his wrestling to put his opponents on the mat.

Arslanaliev, meanwhile, is one of the hardest hitters in MMA with an absurd 100 percent finish rate in his eight victories.

Although six of his wins came via knockout, the Turkish star holds a deep Brazilian jiu-jitsu background with his other two finishes coming via armbar and guillotine.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview below: