Tye Ruotolo commends Dagi Arslanaliev for accepting match: “There's not a lot of guys that want to fight with me”

Tye Ruotolo is thankful that Turkish knockout artist Dagi Arslanaliev stepped up and agreed to meet him inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday night.

Ruotolo will look to keep his undefeated run under the ONE banner going as he heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with one of the most feared strikers in all of mixed martial arts. However, it won’t be MMA they’ll be competing in. Instead, Dagi Arslanaliev will step into Tye Ruotolo’s world, competing in a submission grappling match.

Speaking about his return to action with the South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo was nothing short of grateful to see Arslanaliev step up and accept the bout:

"I've been trying to stay as busy as possible and it's been pretty tough for my brother and I to stay busy cause we've had a lot of opponents pull out, you know,” Ruotolo said. “Had a couple guys who never really never went through and committed. So this guy, Dagi was the one to commit. There's not a lot of guys that want to fight with me anyways.”

While Tye Ruotolo has a considerable amount of experience putting his BJJ skills to work, Dagi Arslanaliev won’t be like a fish out of water when it comes to competing in submission grappling. The Turkish fighter is an Azerbaijan Open BJJ Champion and has two submission wins in his MMA career.

Still, he’ll be the general consensus underdog against Ruotolo inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.