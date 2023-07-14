Dagi Arslanaliev wants Christian Lee’s lightweight belt: “Give me him now!”

Back in October 2020, ONE welterweight and lightweight world champion Christian Lee went to an absolutel war with Saygid Guseyn 'Dagi' Arslanaliev. The bout happened on the main card of ONE: Century 1 and it was an absolute barnburner of a match. The bout was took place in the finals of the ONE lightweight world Grand Prix and for the ONE lightweight world title.

ONE posted a throwback video of the 5-round war of attrition between Dagi and Christian Lee:

"Throwin’ it 🔙 to when Christian Lee pushed Dagi Arslanaliev over three hard rounds to win the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix! 🏆 @christianleemma"

Despite both fighters operating at a pace that can give anyone a heart attack, Lee just had more positional advantage than Dagi that he was awarded the close unanimous decision win. Regardless, both fighters showed their heart and both fighters were pushed to the brink.

Since their 2020 showdown Chrisitan Lee went 4-1 in his next 5 bouts, eventually winning the ONE welterweight world title in the process.

Dagi, however, only fought once since losing to 'The Warrior'. It wasn't just any fight, however. The ferocious Dagestani won a Fight of the Year winner against his fellow Russian and absolute berzerker Timofey Nastyukhin.

Now, in light of the posting of the throwback video, Dagi seems adamant at getting another crack at the double-champ.

Dagi posted a comment on the video:

Dagi's comment on ONE's throwback video involving him and Christian Lee

At the moment, Christian Lee, together with his sister ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, are on indefinite hiatus in light of the untimely death of their sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria Lee.

While ONE has put up an interim world title bout in Angela Lee's absence, there's no word yet on what their plans are for Christian's 170 and 185-pound belts. A bout between former world champ Ok Rae Yoon and Dagi Arslanaliev does sound enticing on paper.

Best stay tuned for further development.