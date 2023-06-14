Regian Eersel says he would have eventually finished Dmitry Menshikov if he survived match-winning left hook

At ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel made a statement inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As the dominant lightweight kickboxing world champion, Eersel became a two-sport world champion at the end of last year when he secured the lightweight Muay Thai title also.

Now looking to prove that he is an unstoppable force in both divisions, ‘The Immortal’ secured the second defense of his Muay Thai crown last Friday, June 9.

Stepping into the promotion for his ONE Championship debut, Russia’s Dmitry Menshikov was a highly-regarded opponent but when he met the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative in the ring, there was no match.

Picking up his tenth consecutive win under the ONE banner, the Dutch-Surinamese fighter once again made it look easy, stopping his challenger in the first round with a left hook.

While Eersel is more well known for his calculated approach and meticulous technique, the kingpin proved that he is just as dangerous as any man in the lightweight division when it comes to finishing opponents.

In his post-fight interview, Regian Eersel revealed that he knew the end was coming soon, regardless of whether that left hook closed the show or not:

“I think so [I would have gone on to knock him out]. But I think it wouldn't be much longer.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via free replay on Amazon Prime Video.

