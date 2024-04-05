Jacob Smith blasts Denis Puric for calling our Rodtang ahead of their fight: "He's not gonna get past me"

Fiery English fighter Jacob Smith is infuriated and recently blasted upcoming opponent Denis Puric for seemingly taking him for granted.

Puric mentioned in recent interviews that Smith was merely a stepping stone to bigger and better fights and that he's particularly interested in a showdown with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

This didn't sit well with Smith, and the 31-year-old Bad Company / Thaifist representative has since shot a poisonous warning out to his Bosnian-Canadian counterpart.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Smith was fuming.

The United Kingdom native said:

"I'm not stupid. This is do or die for Denis. He's not gonna get past me, so the Rodtang fight is not really a reality for him. Do or die for him. I expect him to come out fast and strong, and he's just gonna leave himself wide open for something."

Smith and Puric lock horns at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The winner could be next in line to challenge Rodtang's throne. Needless to say, much is at stake in this fight.

Jacob Smith gunning for his own rematch against Rodtang

Jacob Smith believes a win over Denis Puric will be enough to earn him a rematch with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Smith met Rodtang in the Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix at ONE 157 in May of 2022. 'The Iron Man' beat Smith badly, tearing the Englishman apart with lethal strikes until he was a bloody mess.

The 31-year-old is now out for revenge, and after a recent victory over highly regarded Walter Goncalves, he now finds himself on the cusp of booking his desired rematch.

All that stands in the way is Puric.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on U.S. primetime, Friday, April 5th via Amazon Prime Video.

