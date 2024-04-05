"I'm here for Rodtang only" - Denis Puric eager to knock out Jacob Smith to set up long-awaited clash with Rodtang

Battle-tested striker Denis Puric certainly wants the smoke against arguably one of the most feared fighters in the world today, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Bosnian Menace' has never been shy about calling out the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion every chance he gets.

As he returns to action in less than 24 hours at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas on Prime Video, Puric couldn't pass up the chance to throw another dig at 'The Iron Man'.

The outspoken 38-year-old said he'd make quick work of his scheduled opponent, Jacob Smith, at Lumpinee Stadium.

Once he does, the Bosnian heavy-hitter says he'll take the Englishman's no.2 rank and finally set a date with the Thai fan favorite Rodtang.

Denis Puric told CountFilms during his pre-event interview:

"I'm not here for Jacob Smith. He's just an obstacle in my way. I'm here for Rodtang and Rodtang only. He's just in my way and we're gonna have to sweep off the dust and focus on the next one."

Meanwhile, Puric is coming off a sensational knockout of Nguyen Tran Dhuy Nat at ONE Fight Night 17 last December.

If he can score another violent finish at ONE Fight Night 21, then he'll certainly move up to the short list of the champ's potential challengers.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime on April 5 free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Denis Puric says he's the perfect opponent for Rodtang

Styles do make fights, and Denis Puric knows his aggressive tendencies will pair well with Rodtang's daredevil approach to fighting.

In a previous interview with ONE, 'The Bosnian Menace' explained why a Puric vs. Rodtang title match will be a treat for fight fans.

"I know he's a warrior, he'll fight anybody, so give him a real fight. And what better fight to put on than me and Rodtang? We both have the same style, both coming forward, hungry, and hit hard - that's the fight for the fans!"

