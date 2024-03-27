Denis Puric is hoping that with a win on his return at ONE Fight Night 21, he can take a big step forward toward a huge fight that is out there for him.

As a contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, there is always going to be one name that stands above the rest when it comes to the goal that everyone is chasing.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the biggest stars in the entire promotion and he just so happens to be the reigning and dominant world champion in this division.

When looking at potential contenders for 'The Iron Man' in the near future, Puric's upcoming fight with Jacob Smith on April 5 could end up having some serious stakes behind it.

Denis Puric made the argument for him getting the dream fight with the champion if he beats Smith at Lumpinee Stadium in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

He believes that the clash of styles would make for a great fight for all the fans and given Rodtang's track record, it's hard to imagine anything else:

"I know he's a warrior, he'll fight anybody, so give him a real fight. And what better fight to put on than me and Rodtang? We both have the same style, both coming forward, hungry, and hit hard - that's the fight for the fans!"

Denis Puric can't afford to get ahead of himself

Before he can get too carried away with trying to secure the Rodtang fight in the near future, the best way to challenge the world champion is to keep on racking up wins.

'The Bosnian Menace' has alternated wins in his recent fights. Earning a win over Smith, who has previously shared the ring with 'The Iron Man', could see him jump up the flyweight ladder.

It will be no easy task on April 5 but there can be no denying his status in the division if he can get his hand raised against the No. 2-ranked contender in the division.

This could not just be the biggest win of his career to date, it could lead to the fight that Denis Puric has been dreaming about in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.