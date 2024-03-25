Denis Puric willing to "take everyone out" to get his coveted title shot vs. Rodtang: "That's what I signed up for"

Striking veteran Denis Puric has one thing on his mind, and that's booking a fight against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

'The Bosnian Menace' is 2-2 in the world's largest martial arts organization, and another impressive victory could earn him a date with the division's king, known to many as 'The Iron Man'. However, his next fight is no walk in the park.

Puric is set to face the United Kingdom's Jacob Smith, a former Rodtang opponent himself, at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Denis Puric said he wants to make a statement against Smith. Smith is the No.2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in ONE, and Puric is looking to beat the English to take his spot in the elite five.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"I'm excited for the fight, man. I need that No. 2 spot so I can fight Rodtang soon. That's what I signed up for. I didn't sign up to fight these punks. But I mean, I gotta do what I gotta do. I need to take everyone out."

A victory over Smith would certainly boost Denis Puric's stock. But it won't be easy. Smith is an absolute menace himself who has been impressive as of late.

Denis Puric wants Rodtang in a bad way: "They can't hide Rodtang from me forever"

Denis Puric is a man on a mission, and one who can't wait for his date with destiny against the flyweight Muay Thai king.

So much so that he believes he's destined to be the one to finally beat 'The Iron Man'.

He told ONE Championship:

"I'm here for Rodtang and Rodtang only. I'm just touching these guys up because ONE wants me to. But they can't hide Rodtang from me forever. He's gonna have to come out sooner or later."