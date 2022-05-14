"I actually came out here to chase Rodtang" - 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric talks about his debut at ONE 157

Denis Puric will finally make his debut in ONE Championship at ONE 157. He will face Sherzod Kabutov in an alternate match for the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

Puric has fought internationally in Canada, China, Thailand, and now Singapore. Ahead of his ONE debut, the Bosnia-born fighter explained that he came to the organization because he wants to fight Rodtang.

In an interview with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, he stated:

"I actually came out here to chase Rodtang... Got that ONE Championship contract now we're one step closer... We kind of got similar styles, right, very aggressive, come forward and just bang. And I think that would be Fight of the Year if you ask me. I expect nothing but fireworks."

Catch the interview below:

Puric has fought in various organizations all around the world, including Bellator, K-1, and Kunlun. He has experience in multiple disciplines such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and taekwondo. He has picked up world titles in taekwondo and Muay Thai and trained under legendary fighter Buakaw Banchamek.

Rodtang is a ONE titleholder with over 200 career victories. He will have his hands full at ONE 157 against Jacob Smith in the opening round of the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

Should Puric win his bout on May 20, he will be an official alternate. This means he will be eligible to step in to the tournament as a replacement should any fighter sustain an injury or is unable to continue.

Denis Puric and the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix

The ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix, which kicks off at ONE 157 on May 20, is loaded with talented Muay Thai fighters. People such as Rodtang, Jonathan Haggerty, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 are all part of the tournament.

Puric said that Rodtang, Superlek or himself are likely to win the tournament:

"I support Rodtang... I want to fight him, I'm also a fan. Superlek is also looking very dangerous... I think he has the potential to win. But just hope that nobody pulls out and they throw me in because I'm coming for that gold."

Denis Puric will be making his debut in ONE Championship in an official Grand Prix alternate bout and will face Kabutov at ONE 157 on May 20.

