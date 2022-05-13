"Watch it, freaks!" - 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric looking sharp ahead of debut at ONE 157

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric will be making his debut in ONE Championship on May 20 at ONE 157. He has a world of kickboxing, taekwondo, and Muay Thai experience.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of Puric hitting the pads with blistering speed and power. The caption reads:

"'The Bosnian Menace' makes his ONE debut on 20 May at ONE 157 against Sherzod Kabutov!"

Some Instagram users commented:

"Watch it, freaks."

This is a nod to the entrance song Puric uses. Ragnar Vallon wrote a rap song about Puric called Watch It Freaks. This song describes the life of the fighter:

"You don't know what it took for me to make it here. Who grew up in a war torn war zone, days were hell. Pack the family up move to Canada at the age of 12. Leave Bosnia behind."

Denis Puric was born in war-torn Bosnia and had to move to Canada as a refugee. There, he began training in martial arts. He will now make his debut in ONE Championship on May 20 at ONE 157.

Kunlun Fight @kunlun_fight "The vengeance is mine."

Denis Puric flames down the wrath and burns Jiao alive in a rematch.

#kunlunfight

#KLF71 "The vengeance is mine."Denis Puric flames down the wrath and burnsJiao alive in a rematch. 👀"The vengeance is mine." 🇨🇦Denis Puric flames down the wrath and burns 🇨🇳Jiao alive in a rematch.#kunlunfight#KLF71 https://t.co/WG9ZKJTOGz

Denis Puric at ONE 157

Puric is a fourth-degree black belt in taekwondo and has won the world championship in the sport twice. He trained Muay Thai under Buakaw Banchamek when he lived in Thailand and has held championships in the discipline as well.

He also has experience in MMA and kickboxing. He has fought in K-1, Kunlun and Bellator, among other organizations, and is now fighting in ONE Championship.

At ONE 157, he will fight Sherzod Kabutov in an official alternate bout for the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. If any fighter in the Grand Prix happens to get injured or is unable to continue, the winner of this fight will step in.

Puric is excited about his ONE Championship debut and wrote on Instagram:

"We are winning this war together as one. Much love and respect this will be the banner for my [ONE Championship] debut on may 20th. Watch it freaks!"

The ONE Muay Thai Grand Prix will feature notable fighters such as Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Savvas Michael, reigning champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, among others.

Edited by Aziel Karthak