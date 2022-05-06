"Who's ready for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?" - ONE Championship spotlights Rodtang's drilling pre-ONE 157

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready for battle, but who’s ready for him?

On Twitter, ONE Championship posted a video of Rodtang doing drills by punishing the pads with his legendary strikes and pushing forward despite his face and body getting hit.

The caption read:

“Drillers make killers 😈 Who's ready for Rodtang Jitmuangnon? #ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship”

Rodtang is getting ready to compete in the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 20.

The Thai superstar will face promotional newcomer Jacob Smith on the main card of the event.

Smith is a British Muay Thai champion who owns a 14-5-1 record. The 29-year-old is a rising star in the sport and is known for his low kicks and aggressive nature. He is willing to trade shots if need be, which could be a lot to handle for Rodtang.

‘The Iron Man’ came close to having his reign ended when he faced a similarly aggressive Walter Goncalves in 2019. While Rodtang’s world title will not be on the line in the tournament, his unblemished ONE Super Series record could face a dangerous threat.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon aims to add another belt to his collection

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix features eight of the top fighters in the division battling it out to prove who is the best in the world. The tournament winner will claim the silver belt and a chance to challenge the world champion for his crown.

However, unlike in past World Grand Prix Championships, the division’s king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, is also taking part in this tournament. All the quarterfinal pairings will take place at ONE 157 on May 20 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Apart from Rodtang’s match against Smith, other matchups include top-ranked contender Jonathan Haggerty facing Walter Goncalves, No.2-ranked Superlek Kiatmoo9 taking on Taiki Naito, and Savvas Michael welcoming Amir Naseri to the circle.

Meanwhile, two alternate spots will be up for grabs as Panyapak Jitmuangnon battles Josue Cruz and newcomers Sherzod Kabutov and Denis Puric face off.

Rodtang will have no shortage of elite competition in the tournament, but the question is, can anyone stop him?

Edited by Harvey Leonard