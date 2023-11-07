Undefeated Ben Tynan calls out ONE’s heavyweight MMA division: “Send anybody you want, just not anyone you want back” 

ONE’s stacked heavyweight ranks just got a lot more exciting following the emergence of a new contender, Ben Tynan.

‘Vanilla Thunder’ put the whole division on notice following his dominant promotional debut against the dangerous Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday.

Tynan used his smothering wrestling pedigree to take down the gigantic Korean at will and punished him on the ground with unrelenting ground and pound.

The end came when the Canadian powerhouse locked in a tight arm triangle choke, forcing the tap at the 1:22 mark of the final round.

The charismatic 29-year-old even became a crowd favorite in his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, where he credited Kang’s incredible grit.

“I feel great baby! That guy got a tough head, man. I was throwing so many elbows, sh*t he won’t stop!”

The win pushed Tynan’s unblemished career record to 5-0, all coming by way of knockouts and submissions.

Following a statement performance like that, many are wondering what’s next for the affable giant.

Tynan, for his part, said he’s ready to take on all comers and even offered a witty response to Mitch Chilson, saying:

“Anybody. I don’t care who it is. Send anybody you want, just not anyone you want back.”

While it may be too early for Tynan to be paired with the division’s kingpin Anatoly Malykhin, there are certainly plenty of intriguing match-ups that await him at heavyweight.

Contenders like Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, Kirill Grishenko, Mauro Cerilli, and Paul Elliot all seem like viable options.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.