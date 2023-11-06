“I was hunting for it” - Heavyweight star Ben Tynan admits he wanted highlight submission finish in ONE Championship debut

Ben Tynan already had the personality, the look, and the credentials to become one of ONE Championship’s most entertaining stars. He only needed the debut to prove it.

The Canadian heavyweight star did just that when he choked out knockout machine Kang Ji Won in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The big man was a wrestling machine and had no problems bringing the South Korean juggernaut to the ground and securing the third-round submission finish.

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Tynan said he actively worked to lock in the arm triangle choke and give the fans in the Bangkok arena a show they wouldn’t forget.

Tynan expressed that Kang wasn’t an easy guy to submit, but he found a way to open up the knockout machine to lock in his favorite submission hold.

“I love the arm triangle, so I was hunting for it. He’s a big, strong guy, but I felt if I threw those elbows that’ll open him up, and yeah that’s exactly what happened.”

After going a perfect 4-0 in the regional scenes, Tynan arrived on the global stage when he debuted for ONE Championship on the promotion’s 11th Amazon card for the year.

Although new fighters are given opponents similar to their experience, Tynan was given the heavy task of facing off against Kang.

The 6-foot brawler from Korea had three wins with a 100 per cent finish rate in ONE Championship. Despite Kang’s intimidating reputation, Tynan went in and showed why he’s one of the best wrestlers to come out of Canada.

Right from the opening bell, Tynan aimed to bring the fight to the ground and drain the air out of Kang.

By the time the third round rolled, the 29-year-old knew he had done enough damage to safely lock in the arm triangle choke and submit Kang for a highlight reel debut.