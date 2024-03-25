"They can't hide Rodtang from me forever" - Denis Puric out to send a message at ONE Fight Night 21, wants Rodtang next

ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Denis Puric is fired up ahead of his bout against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5. In fact, 'The Bosnian Menace' is already looking ahead of his British opponent as he has his sights set on a bigger target: ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Bosnian striker made some bold claims on his chances of facing the feared 'Iron Man':

"I'm here for Rodtang and Rodtang only. I'm just touching these guys up because ONE wants me to. But they can't hide Rodtang from me forever. He's gonna have to come out sooner or later."

Puric is currently 2-2 in ONE Championship and is coming off a massive KO win over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE Fight Night 17 late last year. If he pulls off a similar win over Smith, 'The Bosnian Menace' will have a better argument to be next in line to challenge Rodtang.

Denis Puric faces former Rodtang foe, Jacob Smith in a three-round Muay Thai war

Denis Puric's upcoming opponent, Jacob Smith, has had significant experience against the man the Bosnian striker aspires to face: Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Smith faced 'The Iron Man' on his promotional debut back in 2022. Unfortunately for the Brit, he got utterly dominated across three rounds.

Smith bounced back from the loss by knocking out the last man up to that point to ever give Rodtang serious problems: Walter Goncalves. Smith finished the Brazilian with a thunderous body shot in the first round.

Here's an intriguing tidbit: Denis Puric's last loss in ONE Championship was also via body shot. It was courtesy of Yodlekpet Or Atchariya at ONE Friday Fights 17.

This piece of information will be cemented on Smith's mind once he locks horns with Puric on fight night. ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free for existing Prime Video customers in North America.