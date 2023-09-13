FREE FULL FIGHT: Rodtang elbows Jacob Smith to oblivion in one-sided beatdown

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his belt against perhaps the most decorated and high-profile challenger at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

Across the ring from 'The Iron Man' will be none other than 'The Kicking Machine', ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

A lot of fighters and pundits believe that this bout is one of the most pivotal match-ups in the history of modern Muay Thai.

Ahead of this historic bout at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Championship posted a throwback fight video of when the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king demolished Jacob Smith at ONE 157 last year. Needless to say, the Brit fighter was utterly handily defeated by the Thai world champion.

Here's the video:

"Get hyped for Rodtang’s long-awaited ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title defense against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek on September 22 by reliving his aggressive striking display against British warrior Jacob Smith in 2022!"

'The Iron Man' entered the first-ever ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix despite being on top of the division already. Against the UK's No.1-ranked fighter, Jacob Smith, Rodtang showed why he is one of the best. 'The Iron Man' introduced a new layer in his already dangerous style– patience.

The fight was expected by many to be a toe-to-toe war but instead, we saw a controlled, one-sided beatdown with the Thai swinging the hammer.

The trademark aggression that's been synonymous with the world champion's identity took a back seat to give way to a more relaxed and stoic approach. That's not to say, however, that the controlled pressure Rodtang put on his British opponent didn't cause massive damage. By the time the final bell rang, Smith's face was unrecognizable due to the crimson mask shrouded over it.

Watch Rodtang employ various attacking styles as he faces Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. Fans in the United States and Canada can watch The event live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.