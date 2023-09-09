WATCH: Rodtang shows Mitch Chilson how he counters push kicks to the face

People often overlook Rodtang Jitmuangnon's defensive and counter-striking skills as his offense is just so overwhelming. The dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion's unstoppable offense pretty much nullifies any sort of attack from his opponents.

This is why he has such an underrated defensive game. This, however, doesn't mean that 'The Iron Man' isn't an expert at deflecting shots to create opportunities to destroy his opposition.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, we saw the Thai living legend teach ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how he counters a push kick to the face:

You might as well not throw that kick if it means receiving a massive left hook to the body from 'The Iron Man'. The catching of the kick and the pull afterward only made the punch even more devastating. Your momentum going forward will meet a solid punch to the gut. Not a lot of men in the world can take that hit and manage to keep standing.

Rodtang will need his counter-striking and defensive skills in his upcoming bout at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Challenging him for his throne is fellow world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who currently holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Superlek is known as 'The Kicking Machine'. In a sport where everyone kicks, to be called as such means your kicking game is head-and-shoulders above everyone else.

The two world champions were originally scheduled to clash at ONE Fight Night 8 last March, with Superlek scheduled to defend his world title against Rodtang. 'The Iron Man', however, had to pull out due to injury. 'The Kicking Machine' then handily dispatched the replacement, Danial Williams.

After that, Superlek jumped into Rodtang's world and scored back-to-back stoppage wins in Muay Thai bouts. With that, 'The Kicking Machine' turned the tables on his rival as he is now the hunter.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.