Denis Puric guarantees 'the best matchup of the year' if given a shot against Rodtang: "I'm here to fight the best"

Denis Puric believes a fight between him and Rodtang would be "the best matchup of the year."

At ONE Fight Night 21, 'The Bosnian Menace' was matched up against Jacob Smith in a flyweight Muay Thai war. Both potential contenders were coming off a win and looking to make a statement in their three-round fight, which ended with Puric securing a unanimous decision.

Before fighting Smith, Puric mentioned potentially fighting Rodtang next with a win at ONE Fight Night 21. Following his impressive performance, he doubled down on his callout by saying this during his in-ring post-fight interview:

"I think stylistically, that [fight against Rodtang] would be the best matchup of the year. I have nothing against the guy, I love the guy - I'm a f**king fan. But I'm here to fight the best, and he is the best, let's go motherf**ker! Watch it freaks!"

The replay of ONE Fight Night 21, including the war between Jacob Smith and Denis Puric, can be watched for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Is Denis Puric worthy of the next ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title shot?

Heading into ONE Fight Night 21, Jacob Smith was ranked as the number two ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender. Therefore, Denis Puric arguably deserves the spot following his latest win against the UK savage.

Meanwhile, the number one ranked contender is Superlek, who is destined for a rematch against Rodtang for the world title. With that said, 'The Kicking Machine' is scheduled to challenge two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty for his bantamweight Muay Thai throne on Sep. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26.

Rodtang potentially has two primary options for his next fight. He will likely either face Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in a must-see kickboxing bout or give Puric a Muay Thai title shot in a matchup that would surely satisfy fans.

Poll : Does Denis Puric deserve a flyweight Muay Thai title shot? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion