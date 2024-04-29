Denis Puric believes he’s in a perfect spot for kickboxing war vs. Rodtang: “Right where I need to be”

ONE flyweight contender Denis Puric is now at the sunset of his professional career at 39 years old, but he is still fighting at the highest level. In fact, he currently rides a two-fight win streak in the world's largest martial arts organization.

These back-to-back wins have earned him a date with the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two striking savages are set to meet in a flyweight kickboxing fight on June 7 as part of the stacked ONE 167 card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his showdown with 'The Iron Man', Denis Puric spoke with the South China Morning Post and claimed that he is in the perfect spot right now to compete against one of the top stars of the promotion.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"It feels great man, great. Right where I need to be, man, to be honest. It's been a long time coming but I feel like we're right where we're supposed to be especially them trying to make this a kickboxing fight because kickboxing is my world, man."

The Team CSK representative is coming off a convincing unanimous decision victory against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5.

Danial Williams thinks Denis Puric has the tools to beat Rodtang in their battle at ONE 167

Former two-time world title challenger Danial Williams thinks that Denis Puric can come out on top against Rodtang because he believes that he'll put everything on the line in this fight.

After all, he has been asking for this fight with the Thai superstar for years now.

However, 'Mini T' is still leaning toward a victory for the Jitmuangnon Gym athlete.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7. The card will emanate in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.