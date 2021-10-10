"A proper champion" - Conor McGregor congratulates Tyson Fury on knockout victory over Deontay Wilder to retain heavyweight title

UFC superstar Conor McGregor congratulated Tyson Fury on his spectacular win over Deontay Wilder.

The Irishman uploaded a story to his Instagram where he showered praise on 'The Gypsy King', calling him "a proper champion."

You can see the screenshot of the Instagram story below:

Conor McGregor congratulates Tyson Fury on his victory against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a memorable show for boxing fans around the world on October 9. The two heavyweights engaged in a wild back-and-forth fight that blew the roof off the T-Mobile Arena.

'The Bronze Bomber' came into the contest with an altered game plan and started by attacking Fury's body in the opening round. Wilder sent the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena into a frenzy when he scored two knockdowns against 'The Gypsy King' in the fourth round after suffering one of his own in the third.

Many people, including MMA personalities like Daniel Cormier and Dustin Poirier, alleged that the referee counted at a very slow pace, giving Fury ample time to get up from the second knockdown.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I agree with @andreward the count was crazy slow! He isn’t supposed to stop counting to tell deontay to go to his corner. #FuryvsWilderIII I agree with @andreward the count was crazy slow! He isn’t supposed to stop counting to tell deontay to go to his corner. #FuryvsWilderIII

The Diamond @DustinPoirier That was a slow count... we gotta fight!! That was a slow count... we gotta fight!!

Fury then bounced back and started getting the better of Wilder. The British champion knocked 'The Bronze Bomber' down multiple times before eventually finishing him in the 11th round.

Tyson Fury explains why he is different from athletes like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

In the lead-up to his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's show The MMA Hour. 'The Gypsy King' revealed that he does not live a lavish lifestyle like other combat sports athletes like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

“You know I’m not one of these people. I’m not your Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor or all that people who like to live some big, great lifestyle and inspire others. I know it’s great to inspire other people, but I love just to keep grounded and down to earth. I’ll tell you what I like to do. I like to f**king train me ba**s off every single day, knowing that nobody else is doing it. I like running early in the mornings and late at night. I like putting the work in.”

