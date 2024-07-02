A rain-soaked Laura Sanko surfing on flood water sparks reactions from Nina-Marie Daniele, Renee Paquette, and others

UFC commentator Laura Sanko turned a rainy day into a memorable moment, recently taking to floodwaters for a unique surfing session with her children. The clip, posted on social media, has generated a wave of reactions from fans and fellow personalities in the MMA world.

Sanko documented the experience on social media, writing

"The most Missouri thing you’ll see today 🏄🏼‍♀️ We were in the middle of training when the flooding started so @better_you_fitness_kc grabbed a bunjee rope, took the fin off his @ronixwakeboards foilboard and pulled me around like a true redneck. Pays to have a trainer who also has a wakesurf company …if you’re in the KC area and want lessons or just a day on the lake hit up Hi-5 Surf. Shout out to @tate_sarah for filming and getting soaked with us 😂❤️"

Check out Laura Sanko's surfing clip below:

The video quickly gained traction online, attracting reactions from fellow UFC personalities and fans alike. UFC interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele expressed her enthusiasm, writing:

"This looks like toooo much fun!!!!! 😂"

AEW interviewer Renee Paquette echoed the sentiment, commenting

"want to do this so bad"

Fan reactions were equally positive, with many praising Sanko's creativity:

"And shes a good mom, what cant this wonderful lady do"

"Nothing better than playing in the rain!!"

"Awesome 🤩 That’s how you make the best of a situation 👏🏻"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Laura Sanko's recent post

Laura Sanko weighs in on a potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira heavyweight matchup

The potential fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira continues to generate excitement in the MMA world. Following Pereira's recent TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka, UFC analyst Laura Sanko offered her thoughts on the potential matchup.

Pereira, the current UFC light heavyweight champion, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his recent win at UFC 303. On the other hand, Jones, a former light heavyweight and current heavyweight champion, hasn't competed since capturing the heavyweight title in March 2023.

Injuries have sidelined Jones for several months, leading to speculation about his future in the sport. However, Sanko believes a fight against Pereira could entice Jones:

"I agree because I think that Jon, rightfully so, is going to be very picky about who his opponents are going to be from now until eternity -- however long that lasts, whether that's one fights, two fights, three fights. You know, I don't know it gets much longer than that."

She added:

"And I think this is the type of enticement that Jon would really, really enjoy because I think Jon would like his chances. I think Jon would like to play spoiler to someone trying to steal his shine. Someone trying to enter that G.O.A.T. conversation, he wants to shut the door. I love it."

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below (8:00):

