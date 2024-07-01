When Jon Jones extended Alex Pereira a grudge match opportunity to avenge his countrymen

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn't solely focused on his upcoming fight with Stipe Miocic. Jones has set his sights on a potential clash with current light heavyweight king Alex Pereira, a matchup that transcends weight classes and potentially rewrites UFC history books.

Taking to social media back in May, Jones openly called out Pereira, highlighting the marketing potential of a fight between Dana White's GOAT and a challenger seeking a title in his third weight class. Jones labeled it "the biggest fight in MMA history."

Beyond the marketing potential, Jones alluded to a "grudge match" angle. Pereira is a Brazilian fighter, and Jones has defeated several Brazilian champions throughout his career. A fight between them could be seen as Pereira's opportunity to avenge his fallen countrymen.

Beyond the narrative, the fight holds historical significance. A victory for Pereira could elevate him to GOAT status, becoming a three-division champion. For Jones, it's a chance to solidify his claim as the undisputed greatest.

Financially, the fight is a potential juggernaut. While the biggest UFC pay-per-view record belongs to the McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov fight, a Jones vs. Pereira matchup could surpass it.

However, obstacles exist. Pereira has recently defended his light heavyweight title twice, and a jump to heavyweight requires careful preparation. Additionally, an interim heavyweight title already exists, held by Tom Aspinall. UFC traditionally prioritizes title unification, putting Aspinall in line for a shot at Jones.

Dana White touts Jon Jones' greatness despite Alex Pereira's rise

Dana White reaffirmed Jon Jones' status as the UFC's pound-for-pound king despite the recent success of Alex Pereira.

Following Pereira's knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, White acknowledged Pereira's willingness to move up in weight classes. However, he emphasized that "pound-for-pound" signifies a fighter's dominance within their own weight division.

Speaking in the UFC 303 post-fight presser, the UFC CEO said:

"He’s another guy that’s moved up and is willing to move up to heavyweight, so for all those who don’t know what pound-for-pound means, that’s what it means... Jon Jones has never lost. He’s never lost a fight... You can say whatever you want about him, his lifestyle outside the octagon, it’s not like this guy had the greatest nutritionists, it’s quite the opposite.”

