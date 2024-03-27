“A real life hero” - Candace Owens floored by Dana White’s loyalty for Joe Rogan amid recent axing from The Daily Wire

Candace Owens has nothing but admiration for Dana White's loyalty to Joe Rogan.

During a recent appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, White recalled an instance from 2022, after Fridman revealed that the UFC boss threatened to resign when some called for Rogan to be canceled.

For context, Rogan came under intense criticism for his controversial remarks two years ago. He allegedly spread misinformation concerning COVID-19 via his JRE podcast on Spotify. As a result, multiple episodes were removed from the audio streaming platform.

Fridman confirmed that White stood firm in his support for Rogan. The UFC CEO had this to say about his loyalty to the longtime UFC commentator:

"None of that type of stuff is ever going to happen while I'm here. Can't say what's going to happen when I leave but when I'm here, the people who are with me and who've been with me, they know exactly what's up and Joe knows what's up. Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me and I am very loyal to Joe Rogan."

Check out Dana White's comments below (2:21):

Expand Tweet

Following White's statements, Owens took to X and showed her appreciation for his loyalty. She wrote:

''Imagine being the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company and offering your resignation rather than allowing someone who works for you to get cancelled. @danawhite is a real-life hero. The future belongs to fighters.''

Expand Tweet

Owens recently parted ways with The Daily Wire, a right-wing media venture co-founded by Ben Shapiro. It is thought that Owens' departure was brought on by her anti-Semitic remarks and a troubled relationship with Shapiro, although the official reason for her departure is still unknown.

Joe Rogan's UFC contract states that he won't work for anyone other than Dana White

Joe Rogan has been the voice of the UFC for a very long time. Interestingly, Rogan has revealed that his UFC contract states that his deal expires if Dana White is no longer in the promotion.

On episode 142 of JRE MMA Show, Rogan discussed White's work ethic with former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra, describing him as an "animal" before revealing that he wouldn't want to work for anyone else:

"He's an animal. He's just, like, always doing stuff. He's always involved, he's always got deals, he's always working on fights, he's always... He f*****g loves this s**t. If he ever... It's in my contract that if he ever leaves, I leave. I'm like, 'I don't wanna do this for anybody else.'''

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (18:00):