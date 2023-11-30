“A sick sad basta*d” - Conor McGregor slams Irish media figure Joe Brolly over scandalous video and questionable child attacker remarks

Conor McGregor has shared a bit of a salacious video to slander a media personality he's feuding with.

Former Football player and current analyst Joe Brolly recently got caught in McGregor's crosshairs after a series of comments about the Ireland child attacker case drew the ire of 'The Notorious'.

On Newstalk FM, in a transcription courtesy of The Irish Mirror regarding the aforementioned case, Brolly said:

"There are huge crowds around there all the time, a very multiracial place and people were saying he's attacked a child. So people were going for him and these three women stoutly including, I think, an American tourist, because she said to me 'Oh he's dead, he's dead'. But he clearly wasn't dead. They just couldn't see him because they were facing out."

"Then to see all of that being taken advantage of by the sort of burgeoning Irish hate movement. Which is all it is... No one hates Ireland more than the Irish far right. They hate bus drivers, librarians, Luas drives, teachers they hate teachers, women, gays trans, they loathe trans people, politicians, they can't stand politicians."

Conor McGregor retweeted a video of Brolly engaging in some seemingly questionable behaviour with a woman and used disparaging language against him on X.

Conor McGregor and his recent Irish Social Commentary

Conor McGregor continues to offer up his thoughts on a variety of current events in Ireland.

He made his thoughts abundantly clear on the Ashling Murphy murder and the subsequent sentencing of assailant Jozef Puska.

Puska murdered Murphy with a myriad of nationwide vigils transpiring afterward. The crime drew the ire of the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion.

Leo Varadkar also was targeted by McGregor for similar disagreements regarding statements made on the Parnell Square school stabbing. Varadkar had made statements about not connecting crimes with migration, to which McGregor retorted it was not about a migration issue, but this being a call for meaningful systemic reform.