“A skillful fighter” - Nong-O lauds Kongthoranee’s impressive technical mastery of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

The thing about split decisions is that they always leave a feeling of something unfinished. That's exactly how Nong-O felt after his razor-close loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their first meeting in February early this year.

Ad

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had just made his flyweight debut, and while the fight was competitive from bell to bell, the split decision result didn't sit well for the Thai veteran.

Now, ahead of their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O is giving full credit to the man who bested him.

"Kongthoranee is a skillful fighter, he’s a smart fighter, and he’s young, a young fighter. He’s strong," he told ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

“This fight will end with a clear result” - Nong-O wants to leave no doubt in rematch with Kongthoranee

As he prepares to rematch Kongthoranee on May 2, Nong-O has made his intentions clear: this time, the judges aren't going to read the score.

“I predict this fight will end with a clear result," he said. "It would be better if it ended with a knockout, not a decision, so that there would be solid evidence and no controversy later.”

Ad

At 38 years of age, the former champ is well aware of what's on the line. Another win could put him back in the world title conversation. But more than that, he wants a decisive result that will raise no objections.

“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same," Nong-O said. "I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."

Nong-O and Kongthoranee will meet again at the main event card of ONE Fight Night 31, which takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.