  • “A skillful fighter” - Nong-O lauds Kongthoranee’s impressive technical mastery of ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

"A skillful fighter" - Nong-O lauds Kongthoranee's impressive technical mastery of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 25, 2025 11:11 GMT
Nong-O (left) and Kongthoranee (right)
Nong-O (left) and Kongthoranee (right)

The thing about split decisions is that they always leave a feeling of something unfinished. That's exactly how Nong-O felt after his razor-close loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their first meeting in February early this year.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion had just made his flyweight debut, and while the fight was competitive from bell to bell, the split decision result didn't sit well for the Thai veteran.

Now, ahead of their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, Nong-O is giving full credit to the man who bested him.

"Kongthoranee is a skillful fighter, he’s a smart fighter, and he’s young, a young fighter. He’s strong," he told ONE Championship.
“This fight will end with a clear result” - Nong-O wants to leave no doubt in rematch with Kongthoranee

As he prepares to rematch Kongthoranee on May 2, Nong-O has made his intentions clear: this time, the judges aren't going to read the score.

“I predict this fight will end with a clear result," he said. "It would be better if it ended with a knockout, not a decision, so that there would be solid evidence and no controversy later.”
At 38 years of age, the former champ is well aware of what's on the line. Another win could put him back in the world title conversation. But more than that, he wants a decisive result that will raise no objections.

“I promise that this rematch won’t be the same," Nong-O said. "I want everyone to see a decisive win or loss. If I lose, it will be a loss that ends any doubts or arguments."

Nong-O and Kongthoranee will meet again at the main event card of ONE Fight Night 31, which takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action with an active Prime Video subscription.

