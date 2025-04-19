“This fight will end with a clear result” - Nong-O wants to leave no doubt in rematch with Kongthoranee

Nong-O believes his second fight against Kongthoranee will "end with a clear result."

On February 7, Nong-O and Kongthoranee clashed in a flyweight Muay Thai bout in the ONE Fight Night 28 main event. The Thai superstars showcased three rounds of action before Kongthoranee won by split decision.

Both fighters had their moments in the fight, and Nong-O had an argument to deserve the win. As a result, the flyweight Muay Thai strikers will headline ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 in an immediate rematch.

During an interview with ONE, Nong-O had this to say about wanting his rematch to Kongthoranee to end with a knockout to avoid controversy:

“I predict this fight will end with a clear result. It would be better if it ended with a knockout, not a decision, so that there would be solid evidence and no controversy later.”

ONE Fight Night 31 will take place inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The upcoming event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the co-main event, Tye Ruotolo will defend his welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon.

The May 2 event also features Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA), Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan (lightweight Muay Thai), Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (bantamweight Muay Thai), and more.

Nong-O and Kongthoranee could be battling for spot in vacant title fight

In November 2024, Rodtang vacated the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title after missing weight for his defense against Jacob Smith.

'The Iron Man' later defeated Smith, who was eligible to win the vacant throne, leaving the flyweight Muay Thai division without a champion.

Kongthoranee, ranked third in the division, is riding a three-fight winning streak. With a win against Nong-O, the Thai superstar would have a strong argument for potentially facing Rodtang for the vacant strap.

Meanwhile, Nong-O's reputation as a former 10x ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion puts him in the conversation for a title shot if he defeats Kongthoranee by knockout.

Watch the first fight between Nong-O and Kongthoranee below:

