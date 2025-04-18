“I’m more agile, faster, and more dynamic” - Nong-O Hama rues why he didn’t move to flyweight much earlier

ONE Championship's roster is shifting. More veterans and contenders are settling into new divisions, and Nong-O Hama's flyweight Muay Thai run is quickly becoming one to watch.

After dominating the bantamweight Muay Thai division for years, the former world champion made his flyweight debut earlier this year against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. It wasn’t the result he wanted. Kongthoranee walked away with a narrow split decision win, but Nong-O believes he’s now in the right place.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, he said:

“In the flyweight division, I feel like I’m more agile, faster, and more dynamic, while my power is not diminished."

With that first fight out of the way and his footing firmly planted in the new weight class, Nong-O is ready for the rematch. And this time, he plans to fight with the volume and aggression that fans have come to expect from him.

"My destructive power is superior to his" - Nong-O confident he has the edge in pop in Kongthoranee rematch

Dropping down a division often comes with questions about power, but Nong-O has no doubts. His finishing rate speaks for itself, and he’s still confident that what worked at bantamweight will land just as hard at flyweight.

Speaking of Kongthoranee, he said:

"I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes."

The flyweight division's no.4-ranked Kongthoranee served as Nong-O's welcoming committee upon stepping into the division at ONE Fight Night 28 in February. It was a close fight, ultimately ending in a split decision win for Kongthoranee. Still, Nong-O remains confident in his chances for a win in their second encounter.

Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee will meet again at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.

