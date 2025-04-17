  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "My destructive power is superior to his" - Nong-O confident he has the edge in pop in Kongthoranee rematch

"My destructive power is superior to his" - Nong-O confident he has the edge in pop in Kongthoranee rematch

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 17, 2025 09:23 GMT
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.
(From left) Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Decorated Muay Thai striker Nong-O Hama believes his experience in competing in higher weight brackets will be the determining factor when he faces Kongthoranee Sor Sommai for the second time inside the ONE Circle.

Ad

Their flyweight Muay Thai rematch headlines ONE Fight Night 31, which emanates live from Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

Kongthoranee's technical proficiency impressed many in their first encounter. Though the Sor Sommai athlete did gain a split decision, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion gave him a run for his money. Some fight fans even scored the contest in favor of Nong-O.

He may not be able to change history, but the Evolve MMA martial artist is banking on his said experience to propel him to a redemption win over his compatriot.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes," the Thai told ONE Championship ahead of his 335th career fight and 16th appearance in the promotion.
Ad

As fight night approaches, the striking icon appears to be supremely confident that he has what it takes to get back to winning ways and shake up the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Will Kongthoranee's technical proficiency prevail, or can Nong-O's punching power and fight IQ earn him redemption?

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Ad

Watch: Nong-O Hama's pure power in ferocious finish of Brit legend Liam Harrison

Nong-O has acquired several memorable wins in ONE Championship, but his most impressive one yet came against three-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion successfully defended his 26 pounds of gold slightly over two minutes into their scheduled five-round war.

Ad

He delivered one chopping leg kick after another and sprayed jabs and punches throughout, which dropped Harrison and left the Leeds legend on a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Check out his epic win over Harrison below:

youtube-cover
About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications