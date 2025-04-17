"My destructive power is superior to his" - Nong-O confident he has the edge in pop in Kongthoranee rematch

Decorated Muay Thai striker Nong-O Hama believes his experience in competing in higher weight brackets will be the determining factor when he faces Kongthoranee Sor Sommai for the second time inside the ONE Circle.

Their flyweight Muay Thai rematch headlines ONE Fight Night 31, which emanates live from Bangkok's fabled Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

Kongthoranee's technical proficiency impressed many in their first encounter. Though the Sor Sommai athlete did gain a split decision, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion gave him a run for his money. Some fight fans even scored the contest in favor of Nong-O.

He may not be able to change history, but the Evolve MMA martial artist is banking on his said experience to propel him to a redemption win over his compatriot.

"I am still confident that my destructive power is superior to his because I used to compete in heavier weight classes," the Thai told ONE Championship ahead of his 335th career fight and 16th appearance in the promotion.

As fight night approaches, the striking icon appears to be supremely confident that he has what it takes to get back to winning ways and shake up the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Will Kongthoranee's technical proficiency prevail, or can Nong-O's punching power and fight IQ earn him redemption?

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Watch: Nong-O Hama's pure power in ferocious finish of Brit legend Liam Harrison

Nong-O has acquired several memorable wins in ONE Championship, but his most impressive one yet came against three-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison.

The ONE bantamweight MMA world champion successfully defended his 26 pounds of gold slightly over two minutes into their scheduled five-round war.

He delivered one chopping leg kick after another and sprayed jabs and punches throughout, which dropped Harrison and left the Leeds legend on a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Check out his epic win over Harrison below:

