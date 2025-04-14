FREE FULL FIGHT: Nong-O Hama unleashes hellish power in brutal finish of Liam Harrison in all-legends fight in Singapore

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama is a first-ballot ONE Championship Hall of Famer because of his immense success in the promotion. During his celebrated run as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, he delivered a stunning finish of decorated British striker Liam Harrison in August 2022.

Harrison earned the opportunity to challenge Nong-O for the throne after producing an iconic come-from-behind TKO of Muangthai PK Saenchai in April of that year. Meanwhile, the Evolve MMA product was coming off a third-round knockout of Felipe Lobo in defense of the crown in March.

While fans were prepared to watch a five-round war over 26 pounds of gold between the two legends, the bout ended at the 2:10 mark of the opening round as Nong-O's chopping leg kicks broke down 'Hitman' and his knee buckled, forcing the stoppage.

Relive the entire fight below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

Nong-O would defend the gold for a record-tying seventh consecutive time with a third-round knockout of Alaverdi Ramazanov in January 2023 before dropping it later that April in a stunning upset to current ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

After a 10-fight winning streak to start his run in ONE, the 38-year-old has only won one out of his last five forays inside the circle.

Nong-O gunning for revenge at ONE Fight Night 31

Surprisingly, Nong-O has never fought the same opponent twice during his seven-year ONE tenure. That will come to an end at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, he will rematch Thai compatriot and rising star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, who pulled off the upset in their generational encounter last February via split decision.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

