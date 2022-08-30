“Can’t describe how f*****’ frustrated I am” - Liam Harrison laments unfortunate end to Nong-O fight

Liam Harrison lost via leg kick TKO at ONE on Prime Video 1 against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. The British-born striker was sad and frustrated he was unable to continue further.

Unfortunately, due to a heavy leg kick onslaught from Nong-O, Harrison's knee gave way in the very first round. After decades of Muay Thai and months of training, 'The Hitman' said he is very frustrated with this result.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Harrison said:

"Can’t describe how f*ckin frustrated I am …all that hard work for my knee to go in round 1. Honestly feel like after years of hard work iv put in I deserve way better than this. Don’t just feel sorry for myself but the crowd the fans and Nong O all deserved better than this too."

'The Hitman' added that he would have preferred to get further in the fight and get KO'd rather than this result:

"I’m frustrated and heartbroken, I’d have preferred to get knocked spark out than my knee just give way like this….thanks for the messages and support it won’t end here for me I’ll be back."

Fans and pundits are wishing Liam Harrison well and a speedy recovery.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao finished Liam Harrison and went home $50,000 richer

In the leadup to their highly anticipated fight, both the challenger and world champion vowed they would finish their opponent. The Thai-born bantamweight king of Muay Thai succeeded in his goal.

The 35-year-old Thai fighter extended his win streak to an impressive six defenses of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, with the most recent four being by way of KO/TKO.

Because he was able to stop Liam Harrison in such an impressive fashion, the Thai-born fighter earned a $50,000 Performance Bonus from ONE Championship. He was elated with his news and said in his post-fight interview:

“Thank you ONE Championship and thank you, all fans here. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you fans all around the world. Today I worked f***ing hard bro. He is a good fighter I like his style a lot. Thank you for my team. Thank you for my family. Thank you, everyone. Thank you for supporting me.”

Fans are already eagerly awaiting the return of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao after his latest title defense.

