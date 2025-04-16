FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai rising star Kongthoranee outguns Muay Thai legend Nong-O in thrilling first matchup

This past February, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai sent a powerful statement that he deserves to be taken seriously as the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender in his showdown with legendary Nong-O Hama.

Ad

The 28-year-old accepted the task of welcoming the former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at 135 pounds when they clashed at ONE Fight Night 28.

Watch the full fight uploaded on ONE Championship's official YouTube channel below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the bout, Kongthoranee did just enough to derail Nong-O's debut in the new division, edging out his Thai compatriot via split decision.

Right from the opening bell, Kongthoranee set the pace with his pinpoint striking, launching a sharp left hand to open the exchanges before following up with a barrage of roundhouse kicks and teeps to disrupt Nong-O's hard-hitting offense.

However, Nong-O found his groove in the second round, banking on his crisp counter right hook that visibly rocked Kongthoranee early in the frame.

Ad

But in the third and final stanza, Kongthoranee regained the upper hand. He went back to his kicking arsenal to keep Nong-O at bay before mixing in solid boxing combinations.

After three competitive rounds, two of the three judges sided with Kongthoranee, awarding him the biggest win of his career.

Kongthoranee aims to beat Nong-O again at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has his sights on delivering an encore performance when he runs it back with Nong-O Hama next month.

Ad

The flyweight Muay Thai rematch between the two warriors is set to headline ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

The aforementioned card will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.