WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O puts in the work with fellow icon Superbon ahead of Kongthoranee redux at ONE Fight Night 31

As he gears up for his redemption campaign, Nong-O Hama is ensuring that he has the right support system to make it happen.

Ad

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is set to run it back with Thai compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight showdown, which will co-headline ONE Fight Night 31 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Helping Nong-O is no other than reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Check out the video of Superbon holding the pads for Nong-O as he delivers his signature kicks with precision and power:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Nong-O and Superbon have been training together for some time under Trainer Gae, with the hopes that the former will be able to breathe new life into his legendary career.

Under a new team, Nong-O made the bold decision to move down in weight at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February, where he initially crossed paths with Kongthoranee.

The bout lived up to expectations, unfolding a fast-paced, highly technical battle that had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Ad

Unfortunately for Nong-O, it was Kongthoranee who walked away with the razor-thin split-decision victory.

Nong-O's next outing is a must-win juncture

Ever since losing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty by knockout in April 2023, Nong-O has struggled to reclaim his previous aura of invincibility.

Then, the Thai striking icon compounded his woes, dropping three of his next four assignments. With his back against the wall, Nong-O faces a must-win situation in his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 2 through Prime Video in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.