WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O puts in the work with fellow icon Superbon ahead of Kongthoranee redux at ONE Fight Night 31

As he gears up for his redemption campaign, Nong-O Hama is ensuring that he has the right support system to make it happen.
The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is set to run it back with Thai compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight showdown, which will co-headline ONE Fight Night 31 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.
Helping Nong-O is no other than reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.
Check out the video of Superbon holding the pads for Nong-O as he delivers his signature kicks with precision and power:
Nong-O and Superbon have been training together for some time under Trainer Gae, with the hopes that the former will be able to breathe new life into his legendary career.
Under a new team, Nong-O made the bold decision to move down in weight at ONE Fight Night 28 this past February, where he initially crossed paths with Kongthoranee.
The bout lived up to expectations, unfolding a fast-paced, highly technical battle that had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.
Unfortunately for Nong-O, it was Kongthoranee who walked away with the razor-thin split-decision victory.
Nong-O's next outing is a must-win juncture
Ever since losing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title to Jonathan Haggerty by knockout in April 2023, Nong-O has struggled to reclaim his previous aura of invincibility.
Then, the Thai striking icon compounded his woes, dropping three of his next four assignments. With his back against the wall, Nong-O faces a must-win situation in his rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31.
ONE Fight Night 31 will air live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 2 through Prime Video in North America.