WATCH: Kongthoranee, Muay Thai legend Nong-O go toe-to-toe in scientific masterpiece at ONE Fight Night 28

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai may have spoiled former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama’s highly anticipated flyweight debut at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7, but his victory was far from a walk in the park

The two elite Thai strikers engaged in a grueling three-round war, thrilling fans at the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as they battled live in U.S. primetime.

Relive the action with the highlights below:

Kongthoranee wasted no time setting the pace, firing off a crisp left hand before mixing in powerful roundhouse kicks and teeps to disrupt the rhythm of his compatriot.

However, the Thai legend wasn’t about to be outdone. In the second round, Nong-O found his groove, landing a perfectly timed right hook that clearly rattled Kongthoranee.

Nong-O also closed the distance more effectively, forcing his ring counterpart into a vulnerable position.

Just as momentum seemed to shift, Kongthoranee regained momentum in the final round. He leaned on his kicks once more to stifle Nong-O while integrating crisp boxing combinations to seal the deal.

The 28-year-old also checked Nong-O’s kicks with precision, preventing a late rally from his foe in the dying moments of the bout.

After three intense rounds, two of the three judges awarded the duel to Kongthoranee by split decision, improving his record to 72-16 and authoring the biggest win of his professional career.

Kongthoranee is convinced of beating Nong-O on the scorecards

Though the contest remained razor-close until the final bell, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai was confident he had done enough to earn the nod on the scorecards in the neck-and-neck tiff against Nong-O Hama.

He said this in his post-fight interview:

“I was pretty confident before my name was announced because I felt like my weapons, and my striking were sharper and were [more] accurate.”

