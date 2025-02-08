ONE Fight Night 28 results: Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Nong-O Hama

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama was welcomed by number four-ranked divisional contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the flyweight division during the ONE Fight Night 28 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday evening.

Nong-O is out to prove that he still has a lot left on the tank to compete in the highest level, while Kongthoranee looked to use the Thai legend as a springboard toward a potential shot for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

See the blow-by-blow action for this exciting flyweight Muay Thai match.

Round 1: Kongthoranee landed an early left punch to open up the match. Nong-O then proceeded to throw his patented leg kick on Kongthoranee's lead leg. Kongthoranee was blitzing Nong-O with several punches that pushed back Nong-O against the ropes.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nong-O responded with several powerful kicks to the body of Kongthoranee. In the last seconds of the opening round, both fighters exchange powerful kicks, with Nong-O attacking the body while Kongthoranee targeted the head.

Round 2: More leg kicks are thrown in the opening sequence of the second round, but the forward pressure of Kongthoranee was still apparent. A minute into the round, Nong-O became the more aggressive fighter by pushing forward with kicks and punches, which resulted in Kongthoranee being the defensive fighter.

Nong-O continued to rain down the combinations of his punches and kicks that clipped Kongthoranee during the middle part of the round. The veteran athlete even connected a solid right hook punch. It was a solid round for the former bantamweight Muay Thai king.

Round 3: The final round saw both fighters ramp up the intensity with more crunch on their strikes, but Kongthoranee was more determined to land his atomic kicks and he did so. Halfway into the final round, they Kongthoranee and Nong-O were visibly gassed.

Nong-O changed his approach by stringing up several blitzing attacks, while Kongthoranee was the more calculated and patient fighter. In the end, both weren't able to score a knockdown against each other, but still entertained everyone with a back-and-forth action.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Kongthoranee Sor Sommai vs. Nong-O Hama official result

28-year-old Thai star Kongthoranee maintained his place in the upper echelon of the flyweight Muay Thai division after he scored a close split decision win over the legendary Nong-O Hama during their scrap at ONE Fight Night 28 on Friday evening at the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was an extremely competitive and entertaining match between the two home bets, but Kongthoranee's speed and accuracy became the difference for the win. He landed more damaging strikes against the veteran contender to come away with his 11th triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeated Nong-O Hama via split decision in their flyweight Muay Thai match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.